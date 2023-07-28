Win Stuff
Extreme heat arrives this weekend with highs reaching the 100s

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 7/28
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
This evening will be mostly clear. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the low 70s.

Tomorrow will be hot and sunny with highs topping out into the upper 90s. Heat indices will be between 105-110°. A few pop-up showers can’t be ruled out, but most of us will stay dry with only a 20% chance of rain.

We’ll likely hit 100° on Sunday afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny with Heat Indices above 110°.

The heat will continue into next week as the “heat bubble” parks itself over the southeast. Highs will top out into the low 100s on Monday afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny with Heat Indices above 110°.

We’ll stay in the low 100s for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Skies will be mostly sunny with Heat Indices above 110°.

Models show us cooling back into the upper 90s by late next week, but unfortunately, there are no signs of heat relief on the horizon over the next 10 days.

