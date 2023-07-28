Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Dixie Electric hosts Learning Labs for high speed internet tutorials

Fastlink
Fastlink(WDAM)
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -Dixie Electric held two classes Thursday to help their customers navigate their high-speed internet

Through DE Fastlink, Dixie Electric has been able to provide internet services to places that never have had them before

In these classes, customers were taught not only about the internet, but also how to make their home a “smart” home

“The beautiful thing about getting your internet from your cooperative is that we are guided by seven cooperative principles, one of those is education and training and another one is concern for community,” Dixie Electric Power Association Communications Manager Amanda Mills said. “That bleeds over to the internet side.

“We want to educate our members how they can save money and how they can use their internet efficiently, the same way we try to teach energy efficiency on the electric side.”

Around 30 members attended each session.

Dixie Electric said it kept the classes small in order to create an environment where everyone felt comfortable enough to ask questions.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
Hattiesburg man struck, killed Monday on I-59 identified
Duvan Perez
Hattiesburg plant under fire as advocates reveal new details in death of Duvan Pérez
Mazeigh Grace
Rankin County family wants answers after three-month-old baby dies at daycare
Channing Boyle was one of two suspects who had arrest warrants issued Wednesday for alleged...
Hattiesburg police seeking 2 suspects in Hardy Street shoplifting
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56

Latest News

olumbia School District opens doors Thursday for 1st day of classes
Columbia School District opens doors Thursday for 1st day of classes
58-year-old man shot, killed in Mount Olive over weekend
58-year-old man shot, killed in Mount Olive over weekend
Members of the Class of 2024 at Columbia High School pose for a photo on the first day of...
Columbia High’s Class of ‘24 celebrates senior traditions on 1st day of school
The drill included several law enforcement and emergency response agencies.
Faculty, staff participate in active shooter drill at Perry Central High School