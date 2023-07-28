Dixie Electric hosts Learning Labs for high speed internet tutorials

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -Dixie Electric held two classes Thursday to help their customers navigate their high-speed internet

Through DE Fastlink, Dixie Electric has been able to provide internet services to places that never have had them before

In these classes, customers were taught not only about the internet, but also how to make their home a “smart” home

“The beautiful thing about getting your internet from your cooperative is that we are guided by seven cooperative principles, one of those is education and training and another one is concern for community,” Dixie Electric Power Association Communications Manager Amanda Mills said. “That bleeds over to the internet side.

“We want to educate our members how they can save money and how they can use their internet efficiently, the same way we try to teach energy efficiency on the electric side.”

Around 30 members attended each session.

Dixie Electric said it kept the classes small in order to create an environment where everyone felt comfortable enough to ask questions.

