Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Columbia High’s Class of ‘24 celebrates senior traditions on 1st day of school

olumbia School District opens doors Thursday for 1st day of classes
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Thursday was the first day of school for the Columbia School District and it was especially meaningful for the Class of 2024.

Class members took part in a traditional senior parade, which was followed by a special breakfast and class photos.

There are about 125 students in this year’s senior class at Columbia High School.

“I plan on getting A’s in all of my classes, that’s been a goal like forever for me,” said Raelyn Powell, class vice president at Columbia High School. “I’m just glad I’m almost done and I look forward to what the future will bring me.”

“My goals are to graduate obviously, and I just want to maintain good grades,” said Cole Lucas, president of the Class of 2024.

“We are very excited,” said Ashley Haddox, assistant principal at Columbia High School. “Our teachers have worked very hard and I’m just going to go ahead and tell you that it’s going to be a great year for Columbia High School and the Columbia School District.”

About 1,700 students are attending classes in the Columbia School District this year.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
Hattiesburg man struck, killed Monday on I-59 identified
Duvan Perez
Hattiesburg plant under fire as advocates reveal new details in death of Duvan Pérez
Mazeigh Grace
Rankin County family wants answers after three-month-old baby dies at daycare
Channing Boyle was one of two suspects who had arrest warrants issued Wednesday for alleged...
Hattiesburg police seeking 2 suspects in Hardy Street shoplifting
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56

Latest News

-
Hattiesburg Zoo hosting Sensory Day on Aug. 6
-
WDAM 7 Weekend Preview - July 27, 2023
William Carey University has begun a new direct admission program for the College of...
WCU to start new direct admission program for medical school
Two churches in the Pine Belt are giving away backpacks, school supplies, and haircuts as...
WATCH: Pine Belt churches host Back-to-School giveaway & event