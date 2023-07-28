Columbia High’s Class of ‘24 celebrates senior traditions on 1st day of school

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Thursday was the first day of school for the Columbia School District and it was especially meaningful for the Class of 2024.

Class members took part in a traditional senior parade, which was followed by a special breakfast and class photos.

There are about 125 students in this year’s senior class at Columbia High School.

“I plan on getting A’s in all of my classes, that’s been a goal like forever for me,” said Raelyn Powell, class vice president at Columbia High School. “I’m just glad I’m almost done and I look forward to what the future will bring me.”

“My goals are to graduate obviously, and I just want to maintain good grades,” said Cole Lucas, president of the Class of 2024.

“We are very excited,” said Ashley Haddox, assistant principal at Columbia High School. “Our teachers have worked very hard and I’m just going to go ahead and tell you that it’s going to be a great year for Columbia High School and the Columbia School District.”

About 1,700 students are attending classes in the Columbia School District this year.

