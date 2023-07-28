Baseburg is Back: DYB World Series begins Friday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Baseburg is back, again!

After six months of strategic planning between the Dixie Youth Baseball Committee and the Hattiesburg Parks & Recreation crews, the DYB 8U World Series starts Friday at the Larry Doleac Sports Complex located at Tatum Park.

The City of Hattiesburg will host 22 teams from 12 states across the Southeast.

Whether you know a team playing or just want to take in some baseball this weekend, the brackets & schedules can be located at baseburg.com

Series passes will be $30 per person while single-day tickets may be purchased for $10 each.

Hattiesburg residents are asked to be prepared for extra traffic around the Tatum Complex area.

