07/28 Ryan’s “More Cloudy” Friday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Yesterday saw the first “significant” cloud cover we’ve seen all week long, and brought at least a few isolated and short-lived showers to the area. The cloud cover lingered through the night and into the morning, and that’s what’s going to keep up just the tiniest bit cooler than yesterday which inched into the upper 90s. Today’s will still be above average at 95, but compared to the weekend and next week it might as well be winter!

Not quite that cold, but the difference...especially with the heat index...will be substantial. The air temperature by Sunday will be up to 99, and from that point forward our afternoon high won’t fall below for a full week. That means we’ll see at least four, if not as many as seven 100 degree days across the Pine Belt in a row. That means heat safety will again be our biggest focus, staying as cool and hydrated as possible won’t just be comfortable...it’ll be necessary. These scorching conditions stick with us into the WEEK AFTER NEXT, and only fall due to the return of a “normal” amount of afternoon shower/thunderstorm activity.

