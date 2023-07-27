Woman dies, two others rushed to hospital after Jackson apartment fire

Win Stuff
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One woman is dead and two people were rushed to the hospital after an apartment fire in Jackson.

The victim has been identified as 64-year-old Iris Williams.

The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. Thursday at Lakeview Manor Apartments on Forest Avenue, near Watkins Drive in North Jackson.

The identity of the woman has not been released, but firefighters did tell WLBT the victim was pulled from the fire and CPR was administered but to no avail.

Two other people were rushed to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

The building was engulfed in flames when WLBT crews arrived and a thick plume of smoke could be seen for miles in the skies over the apartment complex.

The building, which contained eight, one-bedroom apartments, is a total loss.

WLBT is working to learn the conditions of the other individuals as investigators work to determine the cause of the fire.

