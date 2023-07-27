WDAM 7 Weekend Preview - July 27, 2023
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - For those in the Pine Belt looking for something to do this weekend, here are some events that will be taking place around the area.
- PRCC Duck Derby in Bay St. Louis: The rubber duck race will take place at the Hollywood Casino on Friday at 10:05 p.m. following the PRCC Athletic Hall of Fame Ceremony. You can purchase a single rubber duck, a quack pack or a flock from the Foundation. The first Duck that floats through the lazy river and crosses the finish line first is the “Lucky Duck” and the owner of that duck wins. Funds raised from the event will benefit the Foundation for scholarships, events and projects. T-shirts are also available for purchase, and participants do not have to be present to win.
- Mize Diamond Club Fishing Tournament at Lake Jeff Davis in Prentis: The tournament will start Saturday at 6 a.m. and weigh-in is at 11 a.m. For more information about the event, click HERE.
- Back-to-School Giveaways in Hattiesburg:
- The Shady Grove Baptist Church will present a back-to-school event on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- South 28th Avenue Baptist Church will also present a school supply giveaway Saturday from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Laurel Plant Swap: The Laurel Plant Parlor and Southern Sisters of Laurel are hosting the event from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the green located in the Southern Sisters lot. This event is free. Attendees are asked to bring a table and any plants they are interested in trading.
- FestivalSouth’s Best of the Pine Belt Awards Show in Hattiesburg: Winners will be announced at the awards event on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Lake Terrace Convention Center. This year’s event is themed “1970′s Disco Fever!”Tickets are $40 each and may be purchased by calling 601-268-2331.
- 2nd Annual Kitty Yoga in Columbia: Hopeful Hearts Animal Rescue will be hosting the event with Higher Good Yoga Saturday at 6:30 p.m. A $10.00 cash donation entry fee for the class. Other donations such as cat and dog food, puppy pads, litter and fleece are also encouraged.
