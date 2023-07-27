Win Stuff
WCU to start new direct admission program for medical school

William Carey University has begun a new direct admission program for the College of Osteopathic Medicine.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University is starting a new program which could help more students become doctors.

WCU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine and its School of Natural & Behavioral Sciences have partnered on a direct admission program for the medical school.

“Mississippi is in dire need of physicians and doctors and we want to start at home and we think this program will provide the guidance for these students,” said Italo Subbarao, College of Osteopathic Medicine dean.

Qualified students will enter the program as freshmen undergraduates and will take science and medical course through the School of Natural & Behavioral Sciences.

They must maintain a high grade-point average and will have to get their bachelor’s degree from WCU.

“It’s going to open some doors to get into medical school, but they’re going to have to come here and take some very rigorous courses,” said Thomas Rauch, WCU biological sciences chair. “Then ,we get more of them to be successful and go out and finish medical school and be doctors.”

the program will begin this fall.

The College of Osteopathic Medicine was founded in 2010.

