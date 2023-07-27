Win Stuff
Two women arrested for fighting at party, one bites the other’s ear off

Police say Dixie Stiles is charged with battery, while Macy Regan is charged with felony...
Police say Dixie Stiles is charged with battery, while Macy Regan is charged with felony battery and causing bodily harm.(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/Gray News) - Two women were arrested after deputies say they got into a fight, which resulted in one of them biting the other’s ear off.

WJHG reports on July 4, Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about an assault and battery at a residence on Olokee Street.

Deputies say the incident started at a house party thrown by unsupervised minors next door.

Just after midnight, authorities say a fight started at the party involving several men. At some point, 23-year-old Macy Regan reportedly tried to leave the party and walk to her house next door.

Investigators say 18-year-old Dixie Stiles then confronted Regan and accused her of stealing alcohol and vape pens.

Regan allegedly responded by pulling out a 9MM handgun from her waistband, to which Stiles pushed the firearm away and they started fighting.

Officials say at some point during the altercation, Regan bit the top of Stiles’ ear off.

Both women received multiple bruises and lacerations. Stiles’ ear was unable to be re-attached.

Regan was charged with felony battery, causing bodily harm. Stiles has been charged with battery.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing.

