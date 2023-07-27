Win Stuff
Absentee voting slow but ongoingin Pine Belt as Aug. 8 primary nears

Absentee voting for the August 8 primary election is still in full swing here in the Pine Belt.
By Cam Bonelli
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Absentee voting for the August 8 primary election is still in full swing here in the Pine Belt.

Voters can either cast absentee votes in person at their county circuit clerk’s office or submit their ballots by mail.

Jones County Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks said absentee voting has been slow this year, which concerns her.

“This time is lower than what we experienced four years ago in this same election,” said Brooks. “That tells me one of three things, which I’m concerned about. I’m not a psychic. Either we’re going to be really busy the next two weeks, or we are going to be extremely busy on election day, or people are not going to turn out and vote this time.”

The deadline for in-person absentee ballot voting is August 5.

Mailed-in ballots must be postmarked by August 8 to qualify.

