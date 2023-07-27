Win Stuff
More extreme heat this weekend

Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 7/27
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
This evening will be mostly clear. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the low 70s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny with highs into the upper 90s.

Saturday will be hot and sunny with highs topping out into the upper 90s. Heat indices will be between 105-110°.

We’ll likely hit 100° on Sunday afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny with Heat Indices above 110°.

The heat will continue into next week as the “heat bubble” parks itself over the southeast. Highs will top out into the low 100s on Monday afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny with Heat Indices above 110°.

We’ll stay in the low 100s for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. kies will be mostly sunny with Heat Indices above 110°.

Models show us cooling back into the upper 90s by late next week, but unfortunately, there are no signs of heat relief on the horizon over the next 10 days.

