Mississippi Department of Education Q&A: Application open for free, reduced lunch

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Whether you’re handing your student $5 as you head out the door or you’re adding money to their lunch account, it can start to add up.

The Mississippi Department of Education offers school meals at little to no cost for students who qualify.

Below is a Q&A with Scott Clements, MDE state director of child nutrition, breaking down the meal program.

Q: What are the different ways that parents can receive free or reduced meals?

A: One is that you can apply directly with the school district. It may be a paper application but a lot of school districts offer that option online. Something else that has become very popular in Mississippi in particular is the Community Eligibility Provision. There is a USDA formula and they use the economic data for the entire student body. They apply that to the entire student body every student in that school actually has meals at those schools at no charge so CEP is a great option for schools in Mississippi and in that case, there is no need for the parent to apply for meals.

Q: How many schools or districts in the state qualify?

A: It varies from district to district school to school. Sometimes you will have schools within the same district that do and some that do not. About a third of the Mississippi schools qualify right now.

Q: How are schools determined to be CEP?

A: For the CEP program a lot of that data comes from SNAP. So the Mississippi Department of Education and the Department of Human Services have partnered together to get that data and then we provide it out to the schools and they don’t have to do that because we’ve done that for them and then they can apply it to the USDA formula. So really snap is the biggest single indicator of whether or not a school can be CEP.

Q: For students that don’t attend CEP schools, how can they apply for free or reduced meals?

A: Applications can be started on July 1st so now is a great time to apply. Go ahead and get that done maybe while you are registering your child for school that way there is no maybe from last year so now before school starts is a great time also while you’ve got time to do it and before school starts because once it does, you get busy and it’s hard to get that stuff done so we encourage everyone to apply early.”

Q: From the pandemic to now, how would you say that free or reduced meals have changed within Mississippi schools?

A: There were a lot of changes happening during the pandemic. It was a really challenging time for child nutrition programs. In the two schools years after the pandemic began USDA offered a number of waivers and during that time all students ate at no charge. During that time we of course saw participation go up as we typically do even with our schools that are say CEP where all students eat free they tend to participate better in the program. Once this last school year things became normal and the waivers expired and participation dropped to pre-pandemic levels.

Anyone with additional questions about applications or to find out if your school qualifies can reach out to your school directly or MDE.

