Marion County sheriff warning of phone scams

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Marion County Sheriff Berkley Hall is warning residents of a scam using calls and text messages to try and collect money over the phone.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, scam artist says he is with the sheriff’s office.

“The Marion County Sheriff’s Office will never attempt to collect a debt,” th epost reads. “. Any business that we may have with an individual will be done in person.

“Please do not fall for these scams.”

