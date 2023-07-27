Man charged with manslaughter after fatal weekend shooting in Mount Olive

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A family dispute turned deadly this past weekend when a Mount Olive man was fatally shot by his stepson.

Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins said 58-year-old Johnny McLaurin was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday night near Shepard Street.

Perkins said that the incident stemmed from a family situation between the victim and his stepson.

“The stepson of the individual who is deceased, they got into an argument and got into a physical altercation,” Perkins said.

Perkins said that’s when the stepson allegedly called his brother, Jhonterryes Dampier, to come pick him up.

“When his brother, who was leaving Jackson got there, they got into another physical altercation,” Perkins said. “This one was a little bit more severe.”

Perkins said Dampier and his brother took a gun that McLaurin owned and hid it in the bedroom.

“And when (McLaurin) couldn’t find his weapon, he came out with his butcher knife,” Perkins said. “And the brother (Dampier) (who) was coming to pick him up, shot him in defense of that.”

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found one man unconscious and possibly deceased, Perkins said, and Dampier reportedly had a weapon in his hand.

Perkins said deputies arrived on the scene within two minutes of the incident, and Dampier reportedly told them that he had shot the victim.

Dampier was arrested and charged with manslaughter, and the bond was set at $10,0000 by Judge John Sanford.

Dampier has bonded out since.

His case will be presented to a grand jury in January, Perkins said.

McLaurin’s body was taken to the Mississippi Crime Lab on the Coast for autopsy, Perkins said.

