Lauren Rogers Museum of Art prepares ‘Van Gogh for All’ exhibit

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art in Laurel is preparing a new exhibit that allows viewers to experience the art of Vincent Van Gogh in a new, immersive way.

LRMA Registrar Tommie Rodgers said the exhibit allows the viewer to understand Van Gogh as a person and a painter.

“It’s an educational slant on the works of Van Gogh,” Rodgers said. “We don’t have actual Van Gogh paintings but there are reproductions that have been created in all sorts of ways for adults and children.”

The museum began setting up the exhibit this week. Produced by the Dolores Kohl Education Foundation, the exhibit provides a hands-on experience that brings the works of Van Gogh to life.

Rodgers said there are12 to 15 interactives that are large scale within the exhibit.

“There are drawing stations, self-portrait drawing stations and still life drawing stations with flowers and other things that kids can pull, and I think they will have a great time,” Rodgers said.

There’s also a digital display where viewers can manipulate Van Gogh’s “Starry Night.”

Rodgers said there’s a number of interactive digital pieces.

“‘Starry Night’ is big and full of life on the screen, and students or adults can play on the monitor and change the whole composition of “Starry Night,” she said.

Through this immersive experience, visitors can interact with his paintings in 3-D form.

“When you walk in, it’s bold in color,” Rogers said. “The set, it’s very much like setting a theatre stage. Each compartment, like the one behind me is three-dimensional. And, so, we are building these sets as we go throughout the week, so it’s inviting you in to experience the painting, not only visually but in a 3-D way.”

The exhibit is set to open Aug. 15 and run through Nov. 5.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.