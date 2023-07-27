How CPR certification can save lives, especially for athletes

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Indoors or outdoors, old or young, cardiac arrest can happen anywhere.

So, some one certified in cardiopulmonary resuscitation, perhaps better known as CPR, can make a difference in unexpected circumstances like those involving Bronny James, son of National Basketball Association star LeBron James.

A few days ago, Bronny James went into cardiac arrest while at practice with his University of Southern California teammates.

Medical professionals say the sooner, the better, as far as CPR being given.

“Your brain, when it doesn’t have oxygen for a minute or so, you start seeing deficits and without that CPR, even just pushing on someone’s chest if you’re not trained, helps that blood flow, helps that brain get a little bit more to kind of sustain it ‘til we can come with the big tools,” said Wyth Collins, South Central Regional Medical Center Emergency Medical Services director.

“So, it’s very important.”

The consistent, punishing high temperatures have been impacting seemingly everyone of late, but especially those who are very active outdoors.

For those playing sports, medical folks recommend going through CPR training.

It could mean saving a life.

“Kids can take a ball directly to the chest and have no medical history and it can hit when their heart is in a repolarization state or a depolarization state and it stops their heart, so you need these tools to get it started again,” Collins said. “By somebody stepping in and doing that, you can often have that person breathing or a pulse back by the time we even arrive:.”

For further information on free CPR classes through South Central, contact Jessica Reils at (601) 399-0526.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.