Hattiesburg Zoo hosting Sensory Day on Aug. 6

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo will be hosting a Sensory Day next Sunday, Aug. 6.

On a regular day, the Zoo is a bustling attraction, filled with plenty of sounds and movement that could possibly trigger an adverse reaction in someone with sensory sensitivities.

During a Sensory Day, the zoo will have all music turned off, quiet train rides, sensory stations and calm animal encounters throughout the day. This event will take place during regular zoo hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The zoo said staff has been trained by leading professionals to recognize guests with sensory needs and know how to handle any sensory overload situations that may occur. They are prepared to assist guests with sensory sensitivities, and all guests will be welcomed with comfort and accommodation.

Sensory bags, available in the zoo office, are equipped with noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads. These bags are designed to help both children and adults and can help lessen sensory overload and help engage and redirect individuals.

The Hattiesburg Zoo was the first attraction/destination in Mississippi to be certified by KultureCity as a sensory-inclusive location.

Regular zoo admission rates apply, and there is no additional charge for Sensory Day.

Discounted tickets can be purchased online until 9 a.m. on August 6th. Annual passes will be honored for every Sensory Day.

