Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport receives grant from MDOT

Hattiesburg-Laurel Airport receives grant
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport will soon have a new aircraft parking ramp.

The facility was awarded a Multimodal Transportation Grant of a little more than $275,000 and will allow the airport additional space for plane storage and maintenance.

The grant was awarded by the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

“I love to try to get federal and state dollars here in the Pine Belt for two reasons,” HLRA Executive Director Tom Heanue said. “It adds great infrastructure to the airport, it makes us very competitive and makes us a modern, safe, secure airport.”

“But the second thing is that money that comes here is spent by our local contractors, and they are people who pour concrete and build houses. That money comes back into our economy.”

The project is expected to start in the next three weeks.

