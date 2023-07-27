Former prison guard pleads guilty to excessive force against an inmate

United States Attorney’s Office of Public Affairs

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A former corrections officer with the Mississippi Department of Corrections pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday for using excessive force against an inmate, involving the use of a dangerous weapon and resulting in bodily injury.

Jessica Hill, a former corrections officer at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility, pleaded before U.S. District Judge Tom Lee in the United States District Court/Southern District of Mississippi.

Sentencing is scheduled Oct. 25. Hill faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

“Prison officials who engage in such abuses of power endanger inmates and fellow staff members and will be held accountable for their actions,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

“Using violent physical force as punishment will not be tolerated.”

According to court documents and information presented in court, Hill willfully deprived an inmate identified only as “L.C.” of the Eighth Amendment right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment on on July 11, 2019,

The documents and court information indicated Hill struck L.C. with a cannister and repeatedly punched L.C. in the head even though L.C. was not resisting.

Hill continued to strike L.C., who was lying on the ground in the fetal position, until fellow prison staff intervened to stop her assault.

“This defendant has now confessed her abusive conduct.” said Darren J. LaMarca, U.S. Attorney/Southern District of Mississippi. “She and all others entrusted with the protection of society must conduct themselves with self-discipline and under the law. Clearly, she violated her oath, and now will be held accountable.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Jackson Field Office investigated the case.

“Our citizens serving time for crimes committed against the public deserve the safety and protection from harm by those officials who are charged with their care,” said Maher Dimachkie, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Jackson Field Office.

“Ms. Hill’s blatant disregard for the rights afforded under the Eighth Amendment is a disservice to those in the penal system, the corrections officers who take pride in their profession.”

