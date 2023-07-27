Faculty, staff participate in active shooter drill at Perry Central High School

NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - Faculty and staff at Perry Central High School joined several Pine Belt law enforcement and emergency response agencies for an active shooter drill Thursday.

Principal Joshua Yeager said the drill had been in the works for about two months.

During the drill, participants learned how to properly respond to an active shooting, including tending to wounds, identifying the gunman and protecting and defending oneself, as well as others involved.

Gayle Draughn, an English teacher at Perry Central, said the drill won’t necessarily prevent an incident, but it will give teachers a sense of security.

“I think that every time we train for something like this, it just makes us better and more prepared for an incident to happen,” Draughn said. “No incident will ever train you for what would really happen. But every time, it just makes us more aware of what could happen.”

This past May, the school was sent into lockdown after a student brought a gun onto campus.

Fortunately, there were no shots fired.

Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles said it was the combined efforts of everyone involved that allowed them to quickly respond and apprehend the student.

“We’re all in this together, you know, to save lives,” Nobles said. “We’re here to protect, to save.”

The school now has two active shooter drills during the year: one in the summer and one in the winter.

Yeager said he hopes the drills will encourage faculty and staff to act on the knowledge they have gained.

Students at Perry Central High School return to class Friday..

