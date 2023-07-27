Win Stuff
DYB World Series set to bring in $3M to Hub City

Dixie Youth Baseball World Series expected to have economic impact
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Bats will swing and money will come into the Hub City later this week as the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series kicks off.

The tournament is set to start with the opening ceremony at the University of Southern Mississippi’s Pete Taylor Park.

VisitHattiesburg Executive Director Marlo Dorsey said the tournament will bring millions into the Hub City.

“Sports tourism is a tremendous economic driver for Hattiesburg,” Dorsey said. “We can all see from everything we’ve done with Baseburg, just how much that really has filled our hotels and our restaurants.

“So, we’re anticipating about a $3.4 million economic impact for tournament play.”

The tournament will take place at Tatum Park.

One local business owner said this will mark the first year a tournament will be held close to her restaurant.

“I think it’s going to be huge for business,” Pier 98 owner Heather Glausier said. “I think it’s giving West Hattiesburg an opportunity to feel the effects of the tourism and boosts here.”

Dorsey says to pull off a tournament this size, it takes teamwork.

“We’ve all worked together,” Dorsey said. “It was a team effort here in Hattiesburg to bring all these players in, to just really come and enjoy playing ball here in the Hub City.”

The tournament will run from Wednesday to Sunday.

For more information, please visit the Baseburg website.

