Couple find rare pearl while eating clams, turn it into engagement ring

WESTERLY, R.I. (WJAR) - A Rhode Island woman feels like the luckiest girl in the world for two reasons: her recent engagement and her one-in-a-million ring, made from a pearl she and her fiancé found while eating clams.

Sandra “Sandy” Sikorski and Ken Steinkamp have been regulars at The Bridge Restaurant and Raw Bar in downtown Westerly for the past four years. The couple enjoys the quahogs, also known as hard clams.

While the couple was eating at the restaurant in December 2021, Steinkamp was a gentleman when he offered Sikorski the last quahog from their order.

“That’s when I tasted this big, round thing in my mouth, and I’m thinking, ‘What the heck is this?’ So, I take it, spit it down in my hand and put it on the table. My sister-in-law goes, ‘Is that a tooth?’” Sikorski said.

The couple soon realized it wasn’t a tooth but instead a beautiful, 9.8-millimeter pearl that came out of the clam. Just like an oyster, clams can produce a mineral of something similar.

Sandy Sikorski found a beautiful, 9.8-millimeter pearl inside the last quahog she and her now-fiancé ordered at a Rhode Island restaurant. (Source: Sandra Sikorski, WJAR via CNN)

“What are the odds of a pearl being inside this shell?” Sikorski said.

A local jeweler told Sikorski she found a Mercenaria pearl and said the odds of finding one that size are extremely rare, calling it a one-in-a-million find.

“He said the weight of this and the size of it is probably 50 years [to make],” Sikorski said.

With the perfect pearl and the perfect partner, Steinkamp got down on one knee July 8 and popped the question. The ring was made from their rare pearl with input from Sikorksi on the setting.

“We felt this was, in a way, kind of a signal, an odd bit of synchronicity, and we said, ‘This would be a great engagement ring,” Steinkamp said.

Ken Steinkamp asked Sandy Sikorski to marry him with an engagement ring made from their rare pearl. (Source: Sandra Sikorski, WJAR via CNN)

To celebrate, the newly engaged couple returned to the restaurant where they found the pearl to let them know the good news.

“It’s a fairy tale. It’s magical. You hear about, ‘Oh, I hope to find something in there, but you never do,’” said Myra Dioisio, a hostess at the restaurant.

The couple say they never would have expected something like this to happen.

“Not in a million years,” Sikorski said.

Sikorski says in the future, she would like to have the pearl appraised, just for fun. She hopes to eventually hand the ring down to her 8-year-old granddaughter, Nora.

Copyright 2023 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.