Construction to begin in Lamar County next week

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County is preparing for its third road project of the year, this time on Old Highway 11 in Oak Grove.

Starting next week, the county will work to widen Old Highway 11 and Highway 24 into three lanes, with the addition of a turning lane and a sidewalk.

The project will span about six miles, and Lamar County supervisor Mitch Brent said the additions will help clear some of the congestion.

Brent also asked drivers for patience, with traffic delays for the next several months.

“We are going to have one lane of traffic open at all times to help with that, but it’s a busy road on a good day,” Brent said. “When you start closing lanes down to do construction, it’s going to get hectic.”

County leaders say they expect the project to take about a year to complete.

