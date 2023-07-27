Win Stuff
Cheech and Chong’s medical marijuana company coming to Mississippi

The comedy duo’s company is partnering with Mississippi company Southern Sky Brands
Cheech Marin, left, and Tommy Chong arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential...
Cheech Marin, left, and Tommy Chong arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Shajaka Shelton
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Cheech and Chong’s Cannabis Company has announced their partnership with Mississippi medical cannabis company Southern Sky Brands.

This, they say, is in response to the rising demand for “high-quality medical cannabis products for the patients of Mississippi.”

“This partnership is all about the patients. We want to ensure that the people of Mississippi have access to safe, effective, and compassionate medical cannabis options,” said Tommy Chong, co-founder of Cheech and Chong’s Cannabis Co. “By combining our knowledge and resources with Southern Sky Brands, we can make a real difference in improving the lives of patients in need.”

According to a press release, the two companies will work closely with healthcare professionals, regulatory authorities, and local communities to ensure patients receive high-quality care and products in a safe, legal, and accessible manner.

“We believe in the power of medical cannabis to provide relief and promote wellness,” Cheech Marin, co-founder of Cheech and Chong’s Cannabis Co., said.

While the timeline for when the companies will start rolling out their medical marijuana products in Mississippi is still unknown, you can visit Cheech and Chong’s Cannabis Co.’s website for a list of the company’s products, and Southern Sky Brand’s website for more information on medical marijuana products.

