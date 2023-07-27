Win Stuff
2-vehicle wreck, fire reported on MS-42 in Petal

-
-(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Westbound lanes on Mississippi Highway 42 were temporarily blocked near the intersection of Macedonia Road as officials cleared the scene of a wreck that involved two vehicles.

Petal Fire Chief Joe Hendry said the wreck was reported Thursday around 2:45 p.m.

Hendry said he received a call about the incident from a Petal resident who had gotten a person out of a burning vehicle.

The Petal Fire Department, Petal Police Department and AAA Ambulance Service responded to the scene.

Officials said both drivers were taken from the scene to the hospital. The conditions of the drivers are not known at this time.

One vehicle appeared to have been totaled in the fire.
One vehicle appeared to have been totaled in the fire. (WDAM)
One vehicle appeared to receive major damage to the front.
One vehicle appeared to receive major damage to the front.(WDAM)

The wreck has been cleared, and the roadway has since been reopened.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

