Rankin County family wants answers after three-month-old toddler dies at daycare

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - One Rankin County family is seeking answers after they say their toddler died at a Brandon daycare.

The family said their three-month-old daughter, Mazeigh Grace, died while at the Children’s Center at First Baptist Church in Brandon.

“My daughter’s life is in a box,” said Carson Shows, Mazeigh Grace’s father. “Having something that precious taken away from you is awful. No parent should ever feel that; nobody should ever have to go through this, ever.”

Shows said it all dates back to March 31 when his daughter was at the daycare. He said she was diagnosed with torticollis. It’s a condition where a child’s neck muscles cause their head to tilt to one side.

The Brandon man said the daycare knew about this condition and knew not to place Mazeigh Grace down on her right side. According to Shows, a police report, detective, and medical staff detailed what the daycare worker did that day.

“She put her in her crib on her right side against the back of the crib with a bib and pacifier in her mouth, and she flipped face first for 68 minutes,” said Shows.

Once the worker finally saw what was happening, she called for help, and CPR was administered.

“She had an aneurysm, and then they rushed her to the hospital, and we were told that basically there was nothing that we could really do,” the father recalled.

When it comes to the worker who was in the room, Shows said this.

“She admitted fault, one hundred percent,” he said. “She admitted to everything.”

Shows says that’s according to the police. Afterwards, he alleges the daycare tried to help the family with medical expenses.

“The daycare is calling me and my wife, saying that they got ten grand to put up for hospital charges,” said Shows. “Then they acted like they wanted us to settle for ten thousand dollars and just let it go, so we said no to every bit of it.”

The Mississippi Department of Health said it’s aware of the incident, and an investigation is underway. In a statement, the department of health said the daycare called and reported the incident as required.

“Infant care was suspended, pending our investigation,” the statement reads. “The facility subsequently entered into a consent agreement voluntarily surrendering infant care of the program until further notice.”

Shows said the workers who were involved in this incident are still at the daycare. Now, he’s calling for them to be removed.

“The workers there need their license pulled for sure, and the lady that was running it at the time should not ever be running a daycare again,” the Brandon man expressed.

WLBT reached out to the Brandon Police Department. Police are investigating this death, and this time an arrest has not been made. The department said it’s waiting for the autopsy report to come back from the crime lab, which will give the exact cause of the toddler’s death.

Shows said he’s being told it could be eight months to a year before the report comes in from the crime lab. We reached out to the daycare about this incident. The administrator said she could not comment at this time.

The family is planning to take legal action against the daycare.

