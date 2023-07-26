MDOT gives update on projects taking place in Pine Belt, SE Miss.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Department of Transportation’s Southern Transportation District Commissioner, Tom King, announced some updates to several projects in south Mississippi Wednesday.

King spoke about the work being done this summer throughout the region as a result of increased funding from the Mississippi Legislature and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“A tremendous amount of infrastructure work is taking place throughout the southeastern region of the state this summer during peak construction season,” said King. “More construction work is in action thanks to increased funding from the Mississippi Legislature and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.”

Listed below are updates to projects that are taking place in the Pine Belt:

Lottery-funded widening and overlay of State Route 29 underway in Jones County - A $7 million project to widen and overlay State Route 29 from west Interstate 59 to the intersection of State Route 28 has started in Jones County. Milling and paving are currently being done on I-59 ramps and permanent striping is being installed on SR 29. MDOT says the project was awarded to Warren Paving of Hattiesburg and is expected to be done by this fall.

Safety improvements on I-59 in Forrest County - In Forrest County, a safety improvement project is taking place in Forrest County on I-59. According to MDOT, the $66.7 million project stretches 14 miles from the Lamar County line to just south of Moselle.

Overlay project underway on U.S. 84 in Jones County - A project has started in Jones County to overlay U.S. Highway 84 from the beginning of state maintenance in Laurel, just west of I-59, to the Wayne County line. Mainline paving is complete from the Tallahalla Creek bridge to the Wayne County line, and work is still going on driveways, county roads and crossovers. The project is listed as costing $14 million, according to MDOT, and it was awarded to Dunn Roadbuilders. The project is expected to be completed this fall.

Safety improvements on U.S. 49 in Forrest County nearing completion - In Forrest County, a safety improvement project on U.S. Highway 49 is near completion. The project stretches from the Stone County line to South Gate Road. The last two directional crossovers at State Route 13 and Carnes Road are under construction with paving underway. Local roads and crossovers are also being paved. MDOT says the $41 million contract was awarded to T.L. Wallace Construction of Columbia and is expected to be done this fall.

Mill and overlay project on I-59 nearing completion in Lamar and Pearl River Counties - MDOT says a $13 million project to mill and overlay seven miles of I-59 from just south of Hillsdale interchange to the Lamar County line is underway. Open-Graded Friction Course (OGFC) pavement is being placed. The project was awarded to Warren Paving and is expected to be completed this summer.

Bridge replacement on State Route 42 in Perry County underway - A bridge replacement project has begun to replace the State Route 42 bridge over Tallahalla Creek in Perry County. All piles and drill shafts are complete. According to MDOT, post-tension bridge components are being installed, and geotextile fabric and stone base is being placed on the approach. The $17 million project was awarded to Cotton Creek Transport of Laurel, and it is expected to be done this fall.

MDOT also recently launched a new project update webpage that will keep the public informed about important, active projects. The webpage will give up-to-date information on project timelines, progress and any potential road closures or detours that may be linked with the project.

As a part of King’s statement, MDOT wants to remind motorists that highway work zones are meant to protect the traveling public and the highway workers on the side of the road, as work zones can be found throughout the state and often present unfamiliar traffic conditions.

King urges motorists to pay attention and be patient while traveling as these projects are underway.

“As you see orange barrels and roadside workers this summer, remember to slow down, put away distractions and be patient. Better road and travel conditions will be the result of this work,” King said.

Examples of common work zones found on state highways and a complete list of tips can be found HERE.

