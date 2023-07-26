Win Stuff
Lamar County School District welcomes second half of students

For some students in Lamar County, Tuesday was the introduction to the new school year.
By Trey Howard
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It was the first day for kindergarten through eighth graders with the last names L - Z.

For the older students, this was day two. Helen Price, the principal at Oak Grove High School, said the school does its best to make sure students are adjusting well.

“Today, we’re doing pictures, and we’re doing grade-level assemblies,” said Price. “So, we are getting to make sure all of our students get all the information they need.”

Price said with such a large student body, the school has special events, specifically for the incoming freshmen.

“Ninth graders always seem to have that deer in the headlight look,” Price said. “We had ninth-grade orientation last week where parents and students could come and tour the school, and our student ambassadors showed them around.”

The focus at Oak Grove High School is similar to Lumberton High School, where both schools look to plant the seeds that will help their students once they graduate.

“We really do start looking at focusing on what they want to do as a career pathway,” said Bryan Giles, principal of Lumberton High School. “Are we college-bound? Are we work-force bound? Are we a technical route? So, we start tailoring schedules to fit what they would like to do beyond Lumberton High School.”

