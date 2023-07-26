Jones County remembers the life of Emmett Till

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - As U.S. President Joe Biden penned a proclamation to forever remember Emmett Till in Mississippi, the Laurel-Jones County Black History Museum and Arts hosted a presentation, honoring his life on what would have been his 82-second birthday.

“It’s something that you wouldn’t want any mother or any family to go through, but we’re still kind of experiencing these kinds of situations now,” said Thaddeus Edmonson, the guest speaker. “So today, with what the president is doing I think this is the good step going towards a positive impact in saying that we do not want to accept racial issues, we want to put an end to these types of things.”

This news is personal for one Laurel man, who notes how history is still being made in Till’s honor.

“I want to go see all three of them, wherever they are; I’m going to see them,” said Rickey Thames. “In Washington, Chicago, Mississippi, I’m going to see every monument. It’s history, and we’re still making history these days as in being here in Laurel Mississippi.”

68 years later, Till is still making an impact, propelling others to remember what happened to the 14-year-old in the Mississippi Delta that sparked outrage across the country.

“His life was cut short by an act of terrorism,” Edmonson said. “A 14-year-old has no idea what he’s doing or saying or whatever. I’m not trying to make excuses, and we found out later on in life that it didn’t even happen.

So a young man reached the age of 14 years old, he’s 82 years old today, what about the medium? "

Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie, will have monuments in their honor in Illinois, Washington, D.C., and Mississippi.

