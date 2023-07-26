Win Stuff
The heat will continue to build as we head towards the weekend.

Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 7/26
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
This evening will be mostly clear. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the low 70s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny with highs into the upper 90s.

The heat and humidity will slowly increase over the next several days as another “heat bubble forms across the southeast. Highs are forecasted to top out into the upper 90s by the end of this week under sunny skies.

This weekend will be very hot. Skies will be sunny as afternoon highs flirt with the century mark once again.

We will most likely hit 100° next Monday and next Tuesday. Heat Indices will likely be above 110°.

No rain is expected through the weekend.

