Hattiesburg police seeking 2 suspects in Hardy Street shoplifting

From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Sumrall residents are being sought by the Hattiesburg Police Department after felony arrest warrants were issued.

Warrants were sworn Wednesday for Katelynn Nicole Hardy, 28, and Channing Allen Boyle, 31, both of Sumrall, on a charge of felony shoplifting.

Katelynn Hardy was one of two to have arrest warrant issued for alleged involvement in felony shoplifting on July 7 in Hattiesburg. (Hattiesburg Police Department)

HPD said the incident took place on July 7 in the 6000 block of Hardy Street.

Neither what was taken nor any other details of the crime were provided by HPD.

HPD did ask that if anyone had any information on either of the suspects whereabouts to please contact Hattiesburg police at (601) 545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-7867 (STOP).

