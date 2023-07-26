Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Hattiesburg police seeking 2 suspects in Hardy Street shoplifting

Channing Boyle was one of two suspects who had arrest warrants issued Wednesday for alleged...
Channing Boyle was one of two suspects who had arrest warrants issued Wednesday for alleged involvement in a July 7 shoplifting incident on Hardy Street in Hattiesburg.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Sumrall residents are being sought by the Hattiesburg Police Department after felony arrest warrants were issued.

Warrants were sworn Wednesday for Katelynn Nicole Hardy, 28, and Channing Allen Boyle, 31, both of Sumrall, on a charge of felony shoplifting.

Katelynn Hardy was one of two to have arrest warrant issued for alleged involvement in felony...
Katelynn Hardy was one of two to have arrest warrant issued for alleged involvement in felony shoplifting on July 7 in Hattiesburg.(Hattiesburg Police Department)

HPD said the incident took place on July 7 in the 6000 block of Hardy Street.

Neither what was taken nor any other details of the crime were provided by HPD.

HPD did ask that if anyone had any information on either of the suspects whereabouts to please contact Hattiesburg police at (601) 545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-7867 (STOP).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duvan Perez
Hattiesburg plant under fire as advocates reveal new details in death of Duvan Pérez
Jakeda Hadley, 16, of Hattiesburg
Runaway teen reported in Hattiesburg
Mazeigh Grace
Rankin County family wants answers after three-month-old baby dies at daycare
HPD says between June 30 and July 16, Jackson, 23 (left), and Fields-Goss, 21 (right), went...
2 Hub City women wanted for stealing more than $3.5K worth of items from store
-
2 suspects facing felony child neglect charges in Forrest Co.

Latest News

The Mississippi Armed Forces Museum will begin upgrading its American Civil War and World War...
Mississippi Armed Forces Museum attracted 90K visitors last year
MDOT’s Southern Transportation District Commissioner, Tom King spoke about the work being done...
MDOT gives update on projects taking place in Pine Belt, SE Miss.
-
Hattiesburg man struck, killed Monday on I-59 identified
-
Man sentenced to life in prison for 1st-degree murder in 15th District Circuit Court