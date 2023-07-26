Hattiesburg man struck, killed Monday on I-59 identified

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A pedestrian who was struck and killed on Interstate 59 late Monday night has been identified.

Lamar County Coroner Blake Matherne identified the deceased as 72-year-old Willie Evans of Hattiesburg. His family has been notified.

Mathenre said the time of death was pronounced at 11:30 p.m. Evans was pronounced dead on the scene on I-59 south about two blocks from the Hardy Street exit.

The coroner said the cause of death was blunt force trauma from a motor vehicle. The deceased was believed to be homeless at the time.

The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to the scene.

HPD has confirmed that a pedestrian was killed, but has not released any other details.

An investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information pertaining to this incident, please contact Hattiesburg Police at (601)-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP(7867).

