Chaplain Corps celebrated 248th birthday at Camp Shelby

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Camp Shelby and the Mississippi National Guard are celebrating the proud legacy of the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps.

The organization is turning 248 years old this weekend.

A birthday celebration for the chaplain corps was held at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum Tuesday morning.

“We have a responsibility to provide for every soldier, airman, sailor and Marine we have a responsibility to provide for their religious and spiritual needs,” said Chaplain Col. Cregg Puckett, state command chaplain.

Chaplains don’t carry weapons, and they serve the spiritual needs of soldiers. Hundreds have been killed in combat or suffered combat-related death since the civil war. Eight chaplains have been awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor.

“For the past 248 years, they’ve been a big part of this organization,” said Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, Mississippi adjutant general. “They deployed with us to Afghanistan, they’ve deployed with us to Iraq, World War Two and World War One and all of those contingencies, so a very important part of who we are.”

The chaplain corps was founded on July 29, 1775.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.