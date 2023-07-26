07/26 Ryan’s “Still Manageable” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Yesterday’s high maxed out at 94 in Hattiesburg, but we’re continuing our slow climb up the thermometer today, reaching 96 later this afternoon. That’s still more than manageable compared to levels we’ve seen recently, but noticeably on the rise again. That trend will continue for the rest of the week, steadily creeping toward the upper 90s/low 100s. I expect we’ll hit a high of 98 with dewpoints in excess of 70 as early as Saturday, and basically stay there for the next week. I’m expecting Monday to be the hottest day of the next week, reaching 100 in the heat of the day. Thankfully that’s one of the only days with a chance of rain, so summer showers/storms may keep things just below that if they develop as expected. After that, the temperature falls of couple of degrees, but doesn’t seem like it’ll fall below 97 before we start creeping back up again.

The tropics have a new area of interest as well, after dropping the closest two lingering into the evening yesterday. It doesn’t look like a Pine Belt issue, but we’ll continue to monitor and update as needed.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.