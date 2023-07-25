Runaway teen reported in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a runaway teen.

According to HPD, 16-year-old Jakeda Hadley of Hattiesburg reportedly ran away from her residence on North 40th Avenue around 9:45 p.m. on Monday.

HPD said Hadley was last seen wearing blue denim capri pants, a dark green shirt and brown shoes. She is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, you can contact HPD at (601)-545-4971.

