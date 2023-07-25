Pine Belt agencies train to ‘Be the Solution’ against human trafficking

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Twenty-eight Mississippi law enforcement officers committed to “Be the Solution” at a four-day human trafficking training over the weekend.

Led by the office of Attorney General Lynn Fitch, the Be the Solution program has trained 317 officers from across the state since its launch. This weekend’s training also included an active human trafficking operation where five victims were rescued, and multiple leads were uncovered that may result in future arrests and rescues.

“I am grateful these 28 officers stepped up to participate in our specialized training and that their agencies made this commitment to be a part of the solution to end human trafficking in Mississippi,” said Fitch, “Their courage, dedication and skill have already led to victims being recovered and criminal operations disrupted. With their continued efforts, I am confident we can stop this heinous crime and help victims become survivors.”

Officers from the following agencies were part of the training and operation:

186th Security Forces Squadron (Military Police)

Baldwyn Police Department

Biloxi Police Department

Columbia Police Department

Forrest General Hospital

Hattiesburg Police Department

Hinds County Sheriff’s Office

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

Jones County Sheriff’s Office

Lamar County School District

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office

Marion County Sheriff’s Office

Meridian Police Department

Mississippi Board of Massage Therapy

Mississippi Department of Corrections

Mississippi Gaming Commission

Pike County Sheriff’s Office

Webster County Sheriff’s Office

The Federal Bureau of Investigations and Homeland Security Investigations joined the trainees and Attorney General’s Office investigators in the active rescue operation.

Since its creation, the Attorney General’s human trafficking team has led multi-jurisdictional operations that have led to the rescue of 237 victims and 66 arrests.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.