Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Petal seniors roll into last first day of school

Seniors at Petal High School celebrated their last first day of school with their annual Senior Convoy.
By Jay Harrison
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Hugs, music and laughter were in the air Monday morning as seniors at Petal High School rolled in during their annual Senior Convoy.

The event is held to celebrate the students’ last first day of school.

Senior and Student Body President Beau Chennault said he’s been anticipating the day all year.

“I was so ready to like wake up this morning. Usually, when I wake up for school I’m like ‘ugh,” but today I was excited,” said Chennault. “I knew this was a new start and an end to an important thing for a lot of people, especially me.”

Chennault said he has a busy year ahead of him, including Advanced Placement classes, tennis and spending time with friends.

For now, he wants to enjoy each moment has left as a high schooler.

“I’m just hoping that I can make this a memorable last year because I feel like we’ve all earned it,” Chennault said.

After graduation, Chennault plans to head west to attend Brigham Young University, where he’ll be a pre-dental major.

As his time as a student and president comes to an end, Chennault had a few parting words for his fellow Panthers.

“Goodbye, and thank you Petal High School,” Chennault said. “I wish l luck to all my other seniors and other students coming.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Louisiana says her three daughters have all been born on July 20, exactly six years...
Mother welcomes 3rd daughter born on same day exactly 6 years apart
2 teens arrested in Forrest County
Bad decision leads to arrest of 2 teens
A home was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning in Lamar County.
Lamar County home lost in early-morning fire Saturday
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping
Funeral of teen killed in industrial accident held Saturday.
Funeral held Saturday for teen who died at Hattiesburg poultry plant

Latest News

Petal seniors roll into their last first day of school
Petal seniors roll into last first day of school
School buses to be back on roads very soon
Back-to-school bus safety: Know, follow the rules
Mississippi offers a tax-free weekend at the end of July
Tax-free weekend looming
The Covington County Branch of the NAACP hosted a candidate forum in Hot Coffee Saturday.
Covington NAACP hosts candidate forum