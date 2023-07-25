Petal seniors roll into last first day of school

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Hugs, music and laughter were in the air Monday morning as seniors at Petal High School rolled in during their annual Senior Convoy.

The event is held to celebrate the students’ last first day of school.

Senior and Student Body President Beau Chennault said he’s been anticipating the day all year.

“I was so ready to like wake up this morning. Usually, when I wake up for school I’m like ‘ugh,” but today I was excited,” said Chennault. “I knew this was a new start and an end to an important thing for a lot of people, especially me.”

Chennault said he has a busy year ahead of him, including Advanced Placement classes, tennis and spending time with friends.

For now, he wants to enjoy each moment has left as a high schooler.

“I’m just hoping that I can make this a memorable last year because I feel like we’ve all earned it,” Chennault said.

After graduation, Chennault plans to head west to attend Brigham Young University, where he’ll be a pre-dental major.

As his time as a student and president comes to an end, Chennault had a few parting words for his fellow Panthers.

“Goodbye, and thank you Petal High School,” Chennault said. “I wish l luck to all my other seniors and other students coming.”

