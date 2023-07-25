NFL player says his dog was having an emergency when cited for driving 140 mph

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota Vikings first-round draft pick Jordan Addison told the state trooper who clocked him going 140 mph in a 55 mph zone last week that he was speeding because of an emergency involving his dog.

The Associated Press on Monday obtained an updated copy of the citation issued to Addison and filed with the St. Paul city attorney.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Addison was pulled over without resistance in a Lamborghini Urus at 3:07 a.m. Thursday by a trooper who was also traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 in St. Paul about a mile outside of downtown.

According to the citation, Addison said he was speeding because his dog was having an emergency at his residence. The nature of the emergency was not disclosed.

Addison said in a statement he made a mistake and used poor judgment. “I recognize and own that,” he said. “I am going to learn from this and not repeat the behavior. I am truly sorry.”

Addison was selected out of Southern California with the 23rd overall pick in the NFL draft, following the cost-cutting move to release veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen.

The 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner for the nation’s top wide receiver at Pittsburgh, Addison transferred to USC for his final college season. He had 59 catches for 875 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022 for the Trojans. In two years with the Panthers, Addison had 2,259 receiving yards.

ESPN first reported Addison’s stated reason for speeding.

