National Minority Mental Health Month dives into stigma of seeking services

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, in 2021, an estimated 39 percent of black and African American adults, 25 percent of Asian American adults, and 36 percent of Hispanic and Latino adults with any mental illness were treated, compared to 52 percent of non-Hispanic white adults.

The question is why?

“Sometimes people of color tend to judge and criticize and condemn themselves more than other races do because of what they came out of and the history of slavery and then the brokenness and pain and dysfunction of just the different families that they come out of,” said Alexander Smith, pastor and counselor at Balanced Living Counseling.

Petal resident Kathryn Pearce said she experienced mental health struggles in the 7th grade.

“So, I was pretty young, and it was hard to navigate, especially with a single mom who was not experienced in that, and also along with that, we didn’t really have healthcare, so it was kind of hard to figure out what should we do, what are the next steps and what would be best for me,” said Pearce.

Dr. Elizabeth Smith with Balanced Living Counseling said realizing you’re not alone is the key.

“And know that it’s okay that you have somebody there. Whether we share the same similar ethnicity or race, it doesn’t matter but at least you have someone who is trained who can provide that counseling for you,” said Smith.

Pearce said she sought solace in her guidance counselor and thinks that more free resources should be available for those who can’t afford services.

“For me personally, I found that going to the guidance counselor at school was helpful because it was a free option,” Pearce said. “I think it’s better for us to have more free resources for those who are less fortunate. I was in that position a few years ago, and so I do think that we need to have more guidance counselors and more help like that for young children who are maybe struggling at home and feel like they have no one to talk to.

I think that that is really important, especially for these younger generations.”

Smith said breaking the stigma of mental health in minority communities can take time, but it starts with realizing help is an option.

