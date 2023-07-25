A little warmer tomorrow, but extreme heat will return this weekend.

This evening will be mostly clear. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 60s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny with highs into the mid 90s.

The heat and humidity will slowly increase over the next several days as another “heat bubble forms across the southeast. Highs are forecasted to top out into the upper 90s by the end of this week under sunny skies.

This weekend will be very hot. Skies will be sunny as afternoon highs flirt with the century mark once again.

We’ll most likely hit 100° by next Monday and Tuesday. Heat Indices will likely be above 110°.

No rain is expected all this week.

