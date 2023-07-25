Lamar County School District welcomes students back

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County School District is getting students back into the swing of things as Monday marks the beginning of the new school year.

“The morning routine seemed like kids had not lost most of their routine over the summer,” said Joanna King, a music teacher at Purvis Upper Elementary.

With the district welcoming back about half of its students, King said the staggered start allows faculty to pay closer attention to students, especially one starting at a new school.

“We’ve got third graders who are starting their first year at this campus, so they’ve got to learn their way around,” King said.

King said that the smaller classes give teachers time to help that they would not have otherwise.

“Going through our cafeteria, a lot of them don’t remember their numbers, and we have to write things down on sticky notes,” King said. “Imagine doing that for a class of twenty versus just a class of ten. It just makes things a lot easier for the teachers.”

King is not only a teacher. She’s also a mom with children attending Lamar County School. She said she sees the benefits of the changes made in the district’s cafeterias.

“I like being able to just pull the menu up online, click on it, and see a picture of what the entrée is going to look like,” King said. “That’s huge for kids who are picky. They need to see it and see what it’s got in it. I think that’s going to be all good changes.”

