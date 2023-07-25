Kamper Park temporarily closed for repairs; Hub City offers alternatives

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The popular Kamper Park is temporarily closed for repairs, but the city of Hattiesburg says there is still fun to be had.

On Tuesday morning, Hattiesburg Parks & Recreation announced the park would be closed for four days as city workers removed damaged play equipment.

They said residents could still utilize other city parks and community centers if they need a play space or place to gather.

Other city-run parks include the following:

Beverly Hills Walking Trail (951 Beverly Hills Road)

CE Roy Community Center (300 East 5th Street)

Chain Park (Chain Park Drive)

Vernon Dahmer Park (1001 Country Club Road)

Duncan Lake (James Street)

Friendship Park (Rebecca Avenue)

Hope Park (Katie Avenue / Arledge Street)

Jaycee Park (North Hutchinson Avenue)

Oseola McCarty Park (500 West Street)

People’s Park (Travillion Drive)

San Antonio Field (San Antonio Street)

Tatum Park (101 Parkway Boulevard)

Thames Elementary Track & Playground (Jamestown Road)

Town Square Park (100 Main Street)

9th Street Park (East 9th Street)

Pocket Museum Alley (200 Block of Forrest Street)

