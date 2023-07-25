Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

GRAPHIC: Woman gets job back at Lowe’s after being attacked while trying to stop shoplifting

A Lowe's employee in Georgia was assaulted by suspects who were stealing merchandise, police say.
A Lowe's employee in Georgia was assaulted by suspects who were stealing merchandise, police say.(Rincon Police Department)
By WTOC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A woman has gotten her job back at a Lowe’s in Georgia after she was initially fired for trying to stop shoplifting, according to the company.

Donna Hansbrough was attacked after she said she tried to stop three people from leaving with a cart full of stolen goods.

According to the Rincon Police Department, the suspects had loaded up carts with $2,000 worth of merchandise and tried to leave the store without paying.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Video in this story includes content that some may find disturbing.

Police said Hanbrough stepped in and tried to stop one of the carts. She said she was then punched repeatedly by one of the suspects.

“The guy decided he wanted me to let go, so he punched me. I grabbed my glasses, still held onto the cart and he punched me again and again,” Hanbrough said in an interview with WTOC.

Hansbrough was left with a black eye and was fired due to Lowe’s company policy which states employees cannot intervene during shoplifting or robbery incidents.

According to the company, Lowe’s senior management spoke to Hansbrough and reinstated her job. Lowe’s said Hansbrough accepted the offer.

“First and foremost, there’s nothing more important than the safety of our customers and associates,” the company said in part in a statement. “Products can be replaced; people cannot.”

Lowe’s also reported they are working with law enforcement to investigate and prosecute those responsible.

The Rincon Police Department is still searching for one suspect involved in the theft and assault.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping
HPD says between June 30 and July 16, Jackson, 23 (left), and Fields-Goss, 21 (right), went...
2 Hub City women wanted for stealing more than $3.5K worth of items from store
Where the sheriff is king, these women say he coerced them into sex
Where the sheriff is king, these women say he coerced them into sex
A woman in Louisiana says her three daughters have all been born on July 20, exactly six years...
Mother welcomes 3rd daughter born on same day exactly 6 years apart
Man who disappeared on a river in Mississippi later found asleep on the sandbar

Latest News

FILE - Some doctors said they are concerned that weight loss drugs are causing stomach paralysis.
Weight loss drugs may ‘paralyze’ stomach, according to reports
FILE - A saguaro cactus stands against the rising sun Monday, Feb. 22, 2016, in the desert...
Study finds climate change fingerprints on July heat waves in Europe, China and America
The candy has partnered with French’s to make a new tangy mustard-flavored Skittle.
Mustard Skittles are now a thing, yes really
Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ hits No. 1 on Billboard country chart after controversy
FILE - President Joe Biden's dog Commander looks out from the balcony during a pardoning...
Biden’s dog Commander has bitten Secret Service officers 10 times in four months, records show