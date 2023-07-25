First day of school for the Laurel School District

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The school bell rang for the first time this year at Laurel High School, which means students are back in school studying academics for their future, and faculty members are helping their students achieve their goals for this upcoming year.

Principal Eric Boone said the ultimate goal is graduation, but it goes beyond earning their high school diploma.

“We’re hoping not only just they take the academics, but they take our life skills, social skills, those critical thinking skills because they’re going to need them,” said Boone.

The district is looking forward to implementing the theme “Be Yourself” to encourage students to be proud of the individual they are.

“We know that everybody is unique, but around that, we know that everybody comes together for the betterment of our children, so we all come together to support,” Boone said.

Senior Ezekiel Hill said it’s all about believing in yourself as well.

“You can achieve anything you put your mind to,” said Hill. “It doesn’t matter who or it doesn’t matter if anybody says anything, if anybody says you can’t do it, prove them wrong because then that will show you that you can do anything you put your mind to.”

The Laurel School District is happy to be back in session, and Boone said he hopes students feel as though the staff genuinely cares for the student body.

