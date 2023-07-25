Win Stuff
Every Jackson State football game to stream on national platform

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WLBT) - Jackson State football is set to continue to grace the national spotlight for the 2023 season.

The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced Tuesday at the 2023 SWAC Media Day that all 11 JSU football regular season games will stream on a national platform this upcoming season with first-year head coach T.C. Taylor leading the program.

“[I’m] excited,” Coach Taylor told WLBT. “Anytime you can compete on ESPN, no matter if it’s ESPN Plus or ESPN or ESPN2, I think it’s awesome for our program in recruiting going forward and for our coaches - as well as myself. I’m looking forward t it and it says a lot about what Coach Prime has done here... I’m excited about carrying that torch and continuing to win football games.”

After their season opener against South Carolina State in the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge, JSU games will be streamed on an ESPN platform and ESPN Plus, with their second game of the season - the Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic against Florida A&M in Miami - featuring on ESPN.

The following 9 games of the schedule have been guaranteed to stream on ESPN Plus.

Click here to view the full 2023 schedule.

