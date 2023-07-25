Win Stuff
Amber Alert issued for missing teen girl in Texas

The girl was last seen on North Houston Street in Royse City, Texas.
The girl was last seen on North Houston Street in Royse City, Texas.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROYSE CITY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Police in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday for 16-year-old Caylee Sellers.

The girl was last seen on North Houston Street in Royse City, Texas, according to authorities.

Sellers is approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 110 pounds and has black hair with green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white Colorado hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert can call Royse City police at 972-524-4776.

