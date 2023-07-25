Win Stuff
3 young siblings, all under age 10, killed in Texas car crash

Three young siblings, all under 10 years old, were killed in a car crash in Laredo, Texas on Monday evening. (Source: KGNS)
By KGNS Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, Texas (KGNS/Gray News) – Three young siblings, all under 10 years old, were killed in a car crash in Laredo, Texas on Monday evening.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the crash involved three vehicles near the intersection of Cuatro Vientos and Agua-Nieve Drive.

Police said 6-year-old Sofia Rocha, 7-year-old Kayla Rocha, and 9-year-old Mauricio Rocha were killed in the crash. They were riding in a Chevy Traverse SUV driven by their mother, 30-year-old Sarai Juarez. She was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The deceased children were students at Centeno Elementary School, police said.

A red Toyota Rav 4 and a white Ford Expedition were also involved in the crash. Three young adults and a 4-year-old boy were inside the Toyota, all suffering critical injuries.

Police said the Ford only had a 33-year-old driver and no passengers. The driver was not injured.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KGNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

