3 Pine Belt roads chosen for MDOT Emergency Road and Bridge repair projects

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Three roads in the Pine Belt area were recently chosen to be funded for repairs by the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

On Tuesday, MDOT announced funding for 40 Emergency and Road Repair Fund (REBRF) projects that will help refresh local, public roads and bridges across the state.

Three of the roads that were chosen in the Pine Belt are listed below:

Jasper County - County Road 16

Jasper County - County Road 8

Jones County - Bush Dairy Road

“Ensuring Mississippi’s roads and bridges are safe for the traveling public is our highest priority, and the Emergency Road and Bridge Repair Fund is a vitally important source of funding that helps counties and municipalities make critical improvements to infrastructure,” said Tom King, Chair of the Mississippi Transportation Commission.

“The projects approved for ERBRF funding for 2023 will have a lasting effect on our state’s transportation network as well as the economy by enhancing the flow of goods and services for many years to come.”

MDOT said projects were chosen based on metrics that took into account bridge conditions, project readiness, traffic volume, mobility and economic impact. Each application was reviewed and ranked based on the metrics and other criteria created through joint meetings with ERBRF Advisory Board as well as survey information received from local governments.

The ERBRF was created by the Mississippi Legislature during the 2018 Extraordinary session after recognizing the significance transportation infrastructure has on the state’s economy and its importance to the citizens for mobility. During the 2023 session, the legislation re-upped the program to allow MDOT to administer the ERBRF for emergency repairs to local, public roads and bridges.

“I extend our deepest appreciation to the Mississippi Legislature for entrusting MDOT with the Emergency Road and Bridge Repair Fund program. Through the program, vital repairs will continue to be made to local roads and bridges across the state,” said MDOT Executive Director Brad White. “With this level of support, we at MDOT are empowered to pave the way for progress and ensure smoother journeys for all Mississippians.”

