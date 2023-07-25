07/25 Ryan’s “Little Warmer” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Yesterday was one of the best summer days we’ve seen in a while, starting the day with below average lows in the mid-to-upper 60s and the high was right at our average of 92. We haven’t seen many mornings south of average this summer, so getting another (just barely though) today feels pretty nice. We’re going to start the day around 70, but with nothing but sun in the sky expected again today we’ll warm rapidly. Still not looking too bad though, high climbing just a hair over average at 94. The biggest thing is the humidity is still playing nice, but again...just barely. The temperature and humidity will continue to inch upwards from this point forward, culminating in a weekend near 100 and a start to next week at or beyond 100. This will likely put is in Heat Advisory/Heat Warning territory for about a week starting Friday.

Don’t expect any cooling afternoon showers or storms to help either! We aren’t expecting a drop of rain until nearly the end of next week.

