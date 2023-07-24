Tax-free weekend looming

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Parents, it’s time to make shopping lists for the looming tax-free weekend.

The period starts at midnight Friday.

Tax-free merchandise includes clothing, shoes and school supplies.

Items in those categories less than $100 will not be taxed.

Most items more than $100 dollars will carry the normal 7 percent tax.

Find a full guide online at the Mississippi Department of Revenue at dor.ms.gov.

