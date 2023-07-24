Tax-free weekend looming
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Parents, it’s time to make shopping lists for the looming tax-free weekend.
The period starts at midnight Friday.
Tax-free merchandise includes clothing, shoes and school supplies.
Items in those categories less than $100 will not be taxed.
Most items more than $100 dollars will carry the normal 7 percent tax.
Find a full guide online at the Mississippi Department of Revenue at dor.ms.gov.
